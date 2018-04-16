Ministers briefed on Arab ‘Jerusalem summit’ results

Cabinet reviews business environment improvement report

KUWAIT: The Cabinet held its regular session at Bayan Palace yesterday, presided by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Hamad Al-Sabah. Following the session, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh stated that the session kicked off with a welcoming note to visiting President of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire Alassane Dramane Ouattara, and his accompanying delegation. The cabinet asserted on the importance of such visit in supporting and bolstering cooperation between the two nations.

Later, Saleh briefed the ministers on the outcome of recent participation by Kuwait, under the direction of His Highness the Amir, to the work of the 29th session of the Arab League Council summit, held in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, yesterday under the slogan ‘Jerusalem summit’.

The summit concluded with the approval in its final communique that it is important to promote joint Arab action based on a clear methodology and solid foundations that protect Arab nations from the dangers that threaten it, safeguard security and stability and contribute to restoring hope to people in the Arab world. The summit also stressed importance on the centrality of the Palestinian issue, for the entire Arab nation and Arab identity, including occupied East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

Arab world leaders also warned, in their final communique, against taking any action that would change the current legal and political formula of Jerusalem and demand the implementation of all UN Security Council resolutions. The cabinet also was briefed on Arab leaders strong condemnation to the targeting of Saudi Arabia’s and its security through Al-Houthi terrorist militias, which fired ballistic missiles at Holy Makkah and Riyadh and a number of cities in the Kingdom, stressing on their support to the Kingdom in all measures it takes to protect its security and capabilities, as well as supporting efforts by Arab Coalition to support the legitimacy in Yemen, and to end the Yemeni crisis, and to safeguard Yemen’s independence and unity.

Arab leaders also stressed importance on the need to unite all efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis and emphasized its condemnation to the use of chemical weapons against the Syrian people. The cabinet praised as well the good results of Jerusalem summit, the Saudi King for his wise leadership of the Summit and for the sincere efforts that contributed to the success of the summit.

Business environment

Later, the cabinet also reviewed recommendations by the Economic Affairs Committee on the periodic report submitted by the standing Committee to improve the business environment and enhance competition and performance ratios in the business performance indicators, particularly to the concerned government agencies. The cabinet welcomed efforts of government agencies to improve the business environment and enhance competitiveness, which contribute to raising the classification of Kuwait in the relevant international indicators and reflected positively on the economic activity in the country.

The Council of Ministers also reviewed the recommendation of the Legal Affairs Committee on a draft law on the expropriation and temporary appropriation of public benefit, which aims to develop laws and address the gaps highlighted practically through the law. The Cabinet decided to approve the draft law and submit it to His Highness the Amir, and prior to submitting it to national assembly.

The Cabinet also reviewed committee’s recommendation on a draft decree approving a memorandum of understanding between the government of Kuwait and the government of the Republic of Tajikistan for cooperation in the field of higher education and scientific research. The cabinet approved the draft decree and submitted it to His Highness the Amir.

Among other issues, the cabinet also discussed issues on the National Assembly agenda. The Council of Ministers discussed political affairs in light of reports on the current developments in the political arena at the Arab and international arenas. In this regard, the cabinet condemned the terrorist attack on one of the camps of the armed forces in the central Sinai region recently, which claimed the lives of a number of military personnel and injured others. – KUNA