Minister unhappy with greening works

KUWAIT: The Minister of State for Municipal Affairs has voiced un-satisfaction at greening works along the country’s roads and at public locations. All slack civil servants who erred in making contracts for beautifying the highways will be held accountable, Mohammad Al-Jabri warned in a statement yesterday.

A municipality’s statement indicated that Minister Jabri was addressing greenery deterioration along the main roads throughout Kuwait during a meeting that grouped officials of the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fisheries and contractors for beautifying plants.

“Time of dealing infirmly with faulting companies has gone,” the minister stressed, warning that punishment awaits those responsible for the greening failure at the public spots, where new costly plants have withered. – KUNA