Minister terminates over 30 expat staff at PAHW as part of ‘Kuwaitization’

KUWAIT: Minister of State for Housing Affairs and Minister of State for Services Affairs Jenan Bushehri is preparing a ministerial decision on the rules of employing non-Kuwaitis at the Public Authority Housing Welfare (PAHW) after receiving the approval of the authority’s board of directors. Bushehri began the replacement policy at PAHW by terminating contracts of more than 30 expat employees.

About the new regulations for the appointment of non-Kuwaitis, sources said the first item says the applicant must be a holder of a university degree, diploma or training courses of not less than two years following secondary school from a recognized university or an educational entity in Kuwait. The applicant must also have five years of experience in the field of the job after receiving the degree.

By A Saleh