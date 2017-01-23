Minister signs KD 3 million Jahra sewer grid contract

KUWAIT: Minister of Public Works Abdulrahman Al-Mutawa yesterday signed a contract to construct and maintain a sewer grid in Jahra at a total cost of KD 3,316,000. The contract includes the construction and maintenance of all sewage lines, connecting them to the main grid, cleaning and removing all blockages in existing lines, replacing damaged ones, connecting various buildings to the main grid and dealing with various urgent maintenance operations.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s assistant undersecretary for road engineering Ahmed Al-Hassan said the total length of bridges, entry and exit links, a flyover and the two tunnels in the Jahra project is 81.537 km. Hassan added that the project consists of 17.7 km of a viaduct and aims to accommodate the current traffic volumes and its expected growth. He explained that the project is composed of a main viaduct and several link bridges. He said the Jahra viaduct will provide instant access to Kuwait City when arriving from the west. The link bridges will facilitate traffic between the viaduct and other main transport infrastructure. “Moreover, the Jahra development project will be connected to the Jamal Abdul Nasser viaduct, a parallel project currently under construction,” he explained, noting that various phases of the project had been already concluded as part of the ministry’s achievements.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi