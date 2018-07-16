Minister signs contract for roads, bridges completion

KUWAIT: Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Hussam Al-Roumi signed a KD14.722 million (about $48.5 million) contract yesterday related to the design, construction, maintenance of roads, bridges, sewerages, waterways and other services between the Fifth Ring Road, Al-Ghazali Road and Muhammad bin Qasim Street.

Roumi said in a press statement that the implementation of this contract will take place in 730 days and includes the development of Al-Ghazali intersection with the Fifth Ring Road via an overpass. The contract also includes expansion of the sub-route connecting the Airport Road 55 to the Fifth Ring Road in the direction of Jahra. It also includes the expansion and development of an upper bridge connecting the internal road to the Fifth Ring Road, he noted. – KUNA