Minister refers suspicious hospital contract to prosecution

KUWAIT: Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Bassel Al-Sabah yesterday submitted the file of suspicious irregularities in a contract involving the radiation and nuclear medicine wards at the government Al-Adan Hospital and a company to the general prosecution.

The minister is taking action as part of a libel suit against personnel charged with squandering public funds and breaching rights of the Ministry of Finance. Sheikh Bassel said that the step was taken upon instructions by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to deal firmly with any suspicious acts against the public funds and take all necessary measures to safeguard the state assets. All those responsible for the violations will be brought to justice, regardless of their job positions, he said. The ministry is currently re-examining many contracts to ensure they are free of any flaws.

Strategy for medicine

In other news, the Cabinet on Monday assigned the Ministry of Health to coordinate with government authorities to speed up provision of medications and medical equipment for patients. The ministry should accelerate measures to agree with drug companies to provide necessary medicine and equipment as soon as possible, Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said in a statement after a Cabinet meeting, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. The cabinet also assigned the supreme planning and development council to coordinate with Ministries of health and finance to place a strategy for medicine and medical equipment. This strategy, said Saleh, should contribute to rapid provision of patients’ needs without any delay.

80,000 blood bags

Separately, the Ministry of Health’s Assistant Undersecretary for Medical Services Majeda Al-Qattan unveiled that that blood donors, from 75 nationalities living in Kuwait, had donated 80,000 blood bags so far this year. The Ministry of Health uses the latest scientific means to assure the safety and purity of the collected blood, Qattan said at a ceremony held by the ministry to mark the World Blood Donor Day.

Every year, on 14 June, countries around the world celebrate World Blood Donor Day. The event serves to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood and to raise awareness of the need for regular blood donations to ensure the quality, safety and availability of blood and blood products for patients in need.

Director of the Blood Transfusion Department at the Ministry of Health Reem Al-Rodhwan said that Kuwait mark the occasion every year. The ministry had honored several government and non-government organizations for their role in promoting the culture of blood donation, she said. – KUNA