Minister, Parliamentary Committee discuss PAI budget and vacancies

KUWAIT: The parliamentary budgets and final statement committee chairman Adnan Abdulsamad said the committee met yesterday with Ministry of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan to discuss Public Authority for Industry’s 2018-2019 budget, final statement and the Audit Bureau report about it. Abdulsamad stressed that Roudhan promised to fill 134 vacancies in PAI soon and explained that the vacancies were the result of referring over 90 employees to retirement.

Performance bonuses

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Fareed Emadi stressed that this year’s excellent performance bonuses would be deposited in employees’ bank accounts this month. Emadi said 30 percent of the ministry’s Kuwaiti employees and 10 percent of expatriate employees will receive the bonus. Meanwhile, Ministry of Electricity and Water Undersecretary Mohammed Boshehri said that the ministry will also deposit the excellence performance bonuses in employees’ bank account by the beginning of May. Boshehri said the total bonuses of KD 10 million will be paid to around 80 percent of the ministry’s employees (ie over 17,000 out of the ministry’s 22,000 employees).

Northern dock’s tender

Following reviewing various offers by KNPC, Arabi Company for Energy and Technology is getting closer to winning a tender to repair the northern dock at Mina Ahamdi refinery. KNPC announced that Arabi Company offered KD 19 million to restore and repair the current dock and extend its validity until 2030.

No serious violations

Finance Minister Nayef Al-Hajraf stressed that no serious violations had been detected in the performance of the PPP authority. Reviewing the annual report he submitted to both the Cabinet and the parliament, Hajraf said the First Al-Zour Company will build and operate Al-Zour Northern plant with a full capacity of 1539.2 megawatts and 107 million gallons of water.

Total estimated revenues

Official statistics showed that the total estimated revenues in the Capital Markets Authority’s 2018-2019 budget will be KD 2.7 million, which is KD 502,300 less than those of 2017-2018. Statistics also showed total spending is KD 36.8 million and that the KD 34 million deficit will be covered from CMA reserves. In another development, the Civil Service Commission agreed to pay the head and members of the temporary committee entrusted to run the Municipal Council’s monthly payments equal to those allocated to the original chairman and members, said CSC Chairman Ahmed Al-Jassar, noting that the committee chairman will get a salary of KD 2,300, his deputy will get KD 2,000 and committee members will get KD 1,800 each.

By A Saleh