Minister on charity dissolution: rule of law reigns supreme

KUWAIT: The rule of law will be strictly applied to all individuals and groups without any exceptions, Kuwait’s Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Al-Sabeeh said yesterday. Any decision made by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor takes into full account the principles of the rule of law, Sabeeh told the press, noting that this applies to issues dealing with publicity, charities and public welfare.

On the dissolution of any charity, Sabeeh placed the onus on administrative and financial irregularities, revealing that three organizations and 17 charities were axed for egregious misconduct.

“All decisions the ministry has taken pertaining the dissolution of charities or civil societies are fully backed by the law,” Sabeeh pointed out, citing that the ministry has won every lawsuit filed against it. She went on to say that according to the ministry’s statistics, measures taken to regulate charity were instrumental in boosting revenue from KD 14 million to KD 40 million in the span of a few years. – KUNA