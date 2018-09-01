Minister, officials tour new education ministry’s building

KUWAIT: Education Minister Hamid Al-Azmi visited the new education ministry’s building in South Surra, where he made minor observations and asked that they be corrected, according to sources familiar with the tour. The minister along with undersecretaries toured the building and each of them had a look at their own subdivision, the sources said, adding that some need two or three floors. The sources expected the building to be officially opened in October and the subdivisions will move in gradually. The 142,300-square-meter building consists of 12 floors and was built at a cost of KD 76 million. The building was constructed in a unique shape resembling a dhow, and is set to house offices for the ministry’s various administrative sectors and departments.

Retirement age

Chairman of the parliamentary financial committee MP Salah Khorsheed said the committee will hold a meeting with the finance ministry to discuss the reasons for the government sending back the law that lowered the retirement age, especially since it received the approval of 43 MPs. He said the lowering of the retirement age should be discussed again and the government’s opinion will be sought, while the matter is still being discussed. “We are waiting for the Silk City proposal and the islands’ development plan from the government,” he added.

Air quality

Informed sources said the project to monitor pollutants from fixed and mobile sources, and the development of a monitoring program and improving air quality will cost a total of KD 700,000 – an annual cost of KD 384,960, informed sources said. The project is currently 45 percent complete, said the sources, adding that it is expected to be completed in 2020. The project aims at increasing the control network by two setting up fixed stations, training five employees on calculating the environmental load, continuously monitoring pollutants and calculating air quality.

Udhiya donations

Informed sources at the social affairs ministry said the total amount of the fifth project to collect udhiya (sacrificial) donations will be announced within two weeks. They said there is a virtual commitment by all societies and foundations, and some violations were corrected immediately. The sources added that 32 NGOs are participating in the project (28 societies and four foundations). The social affairs ministry put forth regulations for those participating in the project, mainly a ban on cash collections either at their main premises, foundations or in public. They added that collecting donations can be done through K-net, online, bank deductions, e-applications, smartphones, and telecommunication companies’ SMS.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi and A Saleh