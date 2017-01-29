Minister encourages Kuwaitis to work as imams, muezzins

KUWAIT: Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri stressed his keenness on executing the Awqaf ministry’s strategy on professional performance development. Jabri added that he also instructed his undersecretary to report on all the ministry committees pending their reformation and adjusting the duties of some of them in the new fiscal year. He also recommended not forming committees again that had had no positive and tangible results. Jabri said the ministry is also keen on encouraging Kuwaitis to work as imams and muezzins and that it is currently working on filling vacancies for senior positions in accordance with Civil Service Commission (CSC) and ministry conditions.

Urgent meeting

Municipal Council member and head of the reform and development committee Osama Humoud Al-Otaibi called for holding an urgent council meeting of all members. In a request he filed to Chairman Muhalhel Al-Khaled, Otaibi said that in view of withholding some information from members, a meeting was necessary to discuss developments. The council has yet to meet since six members resigned last November to contest for parliamentary elections

Fishermen’s village

Chairman of Kuwait Fishermen Union Thaher Al-Sowayyan stressed the significance of building the new fishermen’s village they had been promised since 2,000 when the old village’s land in Doha was appropriated. Sowayyan added that fishermen have been suffering for a month now because of blackouts at their dormitories without having any alternative accommodation, and warned that such a situation would eventually affect the volume of the daily catch and thus impact food security in local markets in terms of fish availability.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi