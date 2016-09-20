Minister of Electricity and Water seals cable deal

KUWAIT: Minister of Electricity and Water Ahmed Al-Jassar yesterday signed a contract to supply and install 132 kilovolt land cables insulated with XLPE at a total cost of KD 13,623,000. The MEW committee entrusted with developing the uses of renewable energy yesterday held its fifth meeting at the Ministry’s headquarters to discuss and document uses of renewable energy in Kuwait, as instructed by HH the Amir to provide at least 15 percent of the total power production through renewable energy resources. The meeting was headed by Jassar. The meeting included a presentation by the head of the technical committee Dr Salah Al-Mudhie that reviewed 54 projects around Kuwait using renewable energy.

Islamic State case

After releasing his mother and placing her on travel ban lists at an earlier hearing, the Criminal Court yesterday rejected a request to release citizen Abu Torab, accused of joining IS in Syria. The court also adjourned hearing the case till Oct 18 pending summoning a witness.

Cooking gas cylinders

In view of the growing demand for cooking gas cylinders and the danger posed by truckloads of these cylinders on various roads, KFSD urged owners of cooking gas cylinder transport companies and trucks and various co-ops to check with its prevention sector departments in various areas by Dec 1, 2016 on the new conditions for obtaining a KFSD license for their trucks. All violating trucks after this date would face legal measures, warned KFSD’s prevention sector manager Brig Khaled Abdullah.

Spring camping season

Municipality Director Ahmed Al-Manfuohi strongly denied shortening the spring camping season and stressed that it would continue for five months – starting from the beginning of November and ending on March 31 as usual. Notably, EPA had demanded reducing the season to three months starting from Dec 1 and ending on March 1 in order to protect the ecological balance of Kuwaiti deserts.

The new curricula

MoE’s Assistant Undersecretary for Public Education Fatima Al-Kandari said in collaboration with the World Bank, the Ministry’s Educational Research and Curriculum sector trained all grade one teachers on the new curricula, adding that 12,000 more teachers would get the similar training on grade two and six curricula.

100 Quran centers

Awqaf Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Quran Affairs Waleed Al-Ammar announced the beginning of registration for the first semester at all 100 Quran centers around Kuwait. He added that registration, that began on Sept 18, would be on according to each center’s capacity and that studies would start on Sept 25.

Undersecretary of the ministry of awqaf and Islamic affairs Fareed Emadi stressed that this year’ hajj season was very successful and that Saudi Arabia, that has historically been able to serve pilgrims, proved its capabilities to the entire world through the world’s largest congregation.

A fight took place yesterday at the courts complex between the two sides of a murder case currently being heard in court, said security sources.

Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ali Al-Omair stressed that the relation between executives and legislators has always been strong. Speaking on receiving visitors congratulating him on Eid and his return from a medical treatment trip, Ali explained that the constitution does not allow having a government with elected ministers and stressed that calls to dismiss current ministers who are MPs – like himself – would mean appointing others. “The whole thing is up to HH the Amir,” he stressed.

The CTC has approved a request by MPW to announce the final assessment of the offer made by Feraih Abdul Rahman Al-Feraih’s consultancy office to study, design and supervise the execution of constructing the voluntary work center building in the Capital governorate, announcing that the offer assessment result was 67.9 percent.

MoI extended the deadline to apply for a tender to hire 1,000 patrol and military vehicles for various ministry sectors until Oct 9, 2016.

CTC also announced that the information ministry offered two special tenders for bidding to provide backup Internet services for the ministry’s data systems and e-services.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi