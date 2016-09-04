Minister checks airport for departing pilgrims

KUWAIT/JEDDAH: Minister of Communications and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Essa Al-Kandari affirmed yesterday the necessity of cooperation among the authorities at Kuwait International Airport to serve the outgoing pilgrims. The minister made the remarks during an inspection of the airport to check on preparations to serve the pilgrims and those traveling on the eid holiday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement. He gave instructions to the personnel to ensure smooth movement of the travelers.

Housing

Meanwhile, Head of Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs team at Kuwaiti Hajj’s Expedition Mohammad Nasser Al-Mutairi announced that the mission prepared all residential units for Kuwaiti pilgrims and that they have been allocated to each of the pilgrimage campaigns.

Mutairi said in a press release that receiving the makeshift housing units for the Kuwaiti pilgrims in Mena and Arafat and distributing them early during the annual services season is a record achievement. Moreover, the mission is inspecting the Kuwaiti settlement sites to ensure preparedness and quality of the services to be provided to the faithful. Mutairi thanked all of the Kuwaiti Hajj campaigns on their efforts made to secure special services for the Kuwaiti pilgrims.

Medical team

Separately, personnel and equipment are fully prepared and ready to serve Kuwaiti pilgrims at the hajj expedition headquarters in Holy Makkah, said the chief of the medical services team. Dr Mubarak al-Ajmi said in a statement on Sunday that all members of the medical team had arrived two days ago, affirming also that all needed medical equipment had been installed.

The medical cadres accompanying the expedition will provide first-maid treatment, in serious cases, before referral to nearest hospitals and clinics. He expressed gratitude to the Kuwaiti and Saudi authorities for providing the facilities needed.

Arrangements

On Saturday, Head of the Kuwaiti hajj mission Khlaif Muthib Al-Othaina met with heads of specialized teams of the mission to discuss the arrangements for receiving the Kuwaiti pilgrims. The participants, including representatives of the ministries of health, interior and information, as well as Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD), the public authorities for youth and sports, and the consulate in Jeddah, affirmed that their teams are ready for the start of the hajj session, he said.

“The meeting reviewed in detail the preparations, made by each team, to care for the pilgrims and ensure a smooth and orderly hajj season,” Othaina, who doubles as assistant undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, told reporters.

“The team members, whether in Kuwait or the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), are working around the clock to provide the best possible service for the Kuwaiti pilgrims and get ready for resolving any possible problems,” he pointed out.

Preparedness

Othaina noted that Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Yaaqoub Al-Sane is in contact with the mission “with a view to meeting our requirements and making sure of our preparedness.

He commended as cooperative the Saudi competent authorities, saying: “The fruitful cooperation led to our early taking charge of the temporary dwelling locations, designated for the Kuwaiti pilgrims to perform the hajj rituals, in the holy sites of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah” near the holy city of Makkah.

He also thanked Zain KSA, a leading mobile service provider, for promising to offer a free phone line to each Kuwaiti pilgrim upon their arrival in the Kingdom. Othaina highlighted the need of abiding by the rules and regulations set by the Saudi authorities to ensure the safety of all pilgrims. – KUNA