Minds vs constitution Islamization

According to our religion, which is a more worthy outcome: rewording a nominal phrase in the constitution or the true embodiment of Islamic values, such as tolerant behavior, polite debate and co-existence? Which is more important now: amending article 79 of the constitution or activating other articles to protect liberties?

Lawmakers proposing an amendment of article 79 know better than most that the proposal is doomed to failure. Why, then, do they insist on it? Some people view the move as nothing more than a show of commitment, even if it is likely to fail. Others believe that inserting Islam during the early stages of the parliament’s tenure is designed to demonstrate political effectiveness, shape debate, or even arrange deals with the government.

For two reasons, I do not want to engage useless debate on the topic, citing religious issues or declaring certain parties the guardians of Islam. Firstly, we live in a country with social, political and ideological multiplicity under a single civilian constitution that allows diversity. The second reason is the religious and doctrinal multiplicity we have in Kuwait, including Muslims, Christians and many expats with different religious backgrounds. There is also doctrinal diversity amongst Kuwaiti Muslims. Most importantly, we are suffering from accelerating sectarian fanaticism, which raises the specter of political Islamization.

We are proud and thankful to Allah Almighty for being Muslims because, according to our beliefs, it is our savior. We are religiously and morally responsible for respecting Islam’s holy principles and promoting it concepts, regulations and applications, though we might differ in religious practices. The mere institution of slogans to appear more religious is politically and intellectually superficial, especially if such slogans are emptied of their content and meaning. We are currently experiencing dangerous crises that have defamed our religion, destroyed our countries, killed our children and brought us shame because of extremism, terrorism and slaughter. It brought us infighting amongst war lords and groups, each claiming to be speaking in the name of Islam.

Which is more important now: amending article 79 of the constitution or activating other articles to protect liberties? Knowing this, are those who signed the proposal ready to Islamize the rest of the constitution in words, conduct and political practices? Let us hope so! – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Jarida

By Dr Hassan Jouhar