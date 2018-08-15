Military, police imprisoned personnel released on Eid

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Defense announced yesterday a decision to release military personnel imprisoned for disciplinary offenses on the occasion of the forthcoming Eid Al-Adha. Kuwait Army Chief of Staff Mohammad Al-Khuder ordered release of these personnel, in line with instructions by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. This graceful gesture emanates from the minister belief that the personnel should be able to share the Eid joys with their families.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior announced a decision to release all of the police members jailed for discipline cases, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, starting Sunday. The Ministry’s Public Relations and Security Media Department said in a press release that the Ministry Undersecretary Issam Al-Naham issued the decision on the instructions of Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah. – KUNA