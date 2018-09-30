Military officer arrested

KUWAIT: Kuwait enlisted the aid of Interpol to arrest a military officer accused of stealing public funds, the interior ministry said yesterday. The interior ministry worked closely with the global police body to repatriate one of the suspects involved in the squandering of public funds to ensure that he ultimately stands trial, the ministry said in a statement. It emphasized that the misuse of public funds is punishable under the rule of law, vowing to pursue and bring to justice anybody involved in such nefarious practices. – Hanan Al-Saadoun