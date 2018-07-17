Military agreements with China fruit of great ties: officer

KUWAIT: Military cooperation agreements signed with China were the outcomes of the old and outstanding relations with the Chinese army, said a Kuwaiti officer on Monday. Air Comodore Adnan Al-Fadhli made the statement to reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony of the Chinese Embassy, marking anniversary of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). He added that all deals were within the strategic framework. This strategy is based on several foundations, topped with concentrating on training and sharing military expertise between the two sides, Fadhli noted.

Meanwhile, Defense Attache of the Chinese Embassy Colonel Zhang Ge said that Kuwait is the first Arab country to establish diplomatic relations with his country. He added that traditional friendship ties between the two sides have been developing on all levels.

Addressing the ceremony, the attache pointed out that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, during his recent visit to Beijing, agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping on establishing a strategic partnership so as to open new horizons. He stressed that China considers Kuwait as a main partner for cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. He also affirmed that China maintain regional peace and stability in the Arabian Gulf region. The Chinese official elaborated that the strategic cooperation and mutual confidence would be extended to further levels, indicating that this will have a positive impact on the two friendly nations.

Iraq developments

Separately, Iraq’s Ambassador in Kuwait Alaa Al-Hashemi said that Prime Minister Haidar Al-Abadi assured His Highness the Amir about ongoing developments in some provinces in southern Iraq. Speaking to reporters on sidelines of the ceremony, Hashemi praised His Highness the Amir’s initiative to help Iraq overcome the protests. His Highness the Amir “is a man of wise initiatives and positions,” he said. Hashemi said developments in some southern provinces “are domestic affairs which were used by Iraqi politicians for electoral gains.”

Abadi assured His Highness the Amir, during a phone call yesterday, that security remains intact in Iraq amid nationwide protests over poor state services, lack of job opportunities, electricity outages, poor water supply, financial and administrative corruption. His Highness the Amir told the Iraqi premier that Kuwait stands ready to assist its neighbor to overcome the current turmoil, emphasizing that stability in Baghdad is among Kuwait’s chief concerns. – KUNA