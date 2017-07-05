Midday work ban still in force: PAM

KUWAIT: The decision to ban laborers from working in outdoor areas during noon hours is still being enforced, said Deputy Director Manager of the Public Authority of Manpower Abdullah Al-Mutoutah yesterday.

He noted the decision, in force since June 1, aims to prevent workers from carrying out tasks under the scorching heat of the sun. Regarding the authority’s efforts to enforce the decision, Mutoutah said that some 56 sites with 132 laborers have violated the ban. He added that only 35 sites with 83 laborers have abided by the decision.