MEW managed to control high load phase: Al-Jassar – 17.4 million deal to replace overhead power lines

KUWAIT: Minister of Electricity and Water Ahmed Al-Jassar stressed that despite the heat and high temperatures, MEW managed to control the high load phase. A record consumption rate increase of 580 megawatts was recorded in mid-August, when total consumption was 13,390 megawatts, a 4 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Speaking to reporters on receiving Eid greetings at his office, Jassar said that MEW has already started preparing for next summer.

* Jassar yesterday signed a contract to replace 132 and 300 kilovolt overhead power line insulators and paint high-voltage towers with silicone, which is expected to prolong the time needed before maintenance or cleaning the insulators to 10 years. Jassar added that the total cost of the project will be KD 17,490,000.

Reservation cards

* The Public Authority for Housing Welfare yesterday announced that it would distribute reservation cards for housing units at the South Mutlaa project at 9 am this morning.

* Municipal council member and head of Hawally committee Yousef Al-Ghareeb demanded giving away some land to the west of Hadiya to the housing authority to be used for building more housing units and help solve the housing problem.

Voluntary Work

On the occasion of celebrating the second anniversary of naming HH the Amir as a humanitarian leader by the UN, and as part of the projects of ‘Kuwait: Capital of Arab Youth’, the Ministry of State for Youth Affairs launched its ‘Ayadeena’ (Our Hands) voluntary work campaign. Manager of the voluntary work department at the ministry Hamad Al-Aftan said that the campaign aims at promoting the culture of voluntary work amongst youth. He also announced launching the voluntary work portal and website.

*In a meeting after the Eid holidays, National Assembly Secretary General Allam Al-Kandari urged all Assembly secretariat general employees to double their efforts in the coming parliamentary term, as he expected it to be full of achievements.

Back to school

* In preparation for the new school year, Mubark Al-Kabeer educational area started a seven-day course for new teachers in a bid to introduce them to their new career, said area director Mansour Al-Daihani, noting that the training course includes 93 teachers.

* The Capital education area director Badriya Al-Khaldi also stressed the significance of holding special training courses for new teachers. Speaking on launching a seven-day training course at Qurtuba high school for girls, Khaldi said that 210 new teachers will join area’s schools’ teaching staffs once they complete the course.

* The justice ministry is taking part in the 20th meeting of the GCC justice ministries’ undersecretaries in Saudi Arabia on Sept 19 to 20, 2016. The meeting’s agenda has many topics including a draft agreement on extraditing suspects within GCC states.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi