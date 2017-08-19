MEW eyes increase in revenues to KD 400m

KUWAIT: Minister of Electricity and Water and Oil Essam Al-Marzouq said MEW revenues vary between KD 200-250 million per year. He expected the income to increase to KD 400 million during 2017-2018. He said new tariffs were implemented on May 21 on the commercial sector and will go into effect on Aug 21 for the investment sector. On Jan 21, 2018, the new charges will be implemented on the rest of the service sector, and on Mar 21 will be implemented on the government sector.

Media Street in Ardiya

The Information Ministry asked for the Municipality’s opinion with regards to the use of several parcels of land on Media Street in Ardiya that were allocated to daily newspapers but which were not distributed. Three plots are vacant due to the closure of three newspapers that did not meet the rules.

2 months of grace

Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower Ahmad Al-Mousa issued a circular asking the labor department to allow companies having contracts with American and foreign companies two months of grace to transfer employees’ salaries to local banks, until their legal status is corrected.

More gas stations

Kuwait National Petroleum Company is working to build gas stations around the country for all motorists, adding 12 locations were approved by the Municipality and the Housing Authority in Jahra and Farwaniya governorates. The company said four temporary stations will be operated in Jaber Al-Ahmad and Saad Al-Abdullah until permanent stations are ready.

Chairmen to be replaced

The Health Ministry will replace chairmen of medical departments and councils according to legal rules and decisions by the Civil Service Commission. It is expected that decisions will be made in October, and the changes will affect around 25 to 30 percent of staff. Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Jamal Al-Harbi reminded treatment abroad is only for deserving cases according to technical decisions by advisory medical committees, adding that it is one of the citizen’s rights.

By A Saleh