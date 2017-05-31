MEW denies rumors

KUWAIT: Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW) undersecretary Mohammed Boshehri strongly denied social media rumors about deciding to suspend remote area allowances for MEW employees, and stressed that such allowances are regulated by the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

Food regulations

The Municipal Council’s legal and financial affairs committee approved food and nutrition authority regulations. The committee also approved a proposal concerning mobile food outlets’ health conditions. In its meeting presided yesterday by Ali Al-Mousa, the committee also discussed a complaint filed by residents of east Qurain concerning changing the area’s name to Mesayel.

Bridge opens

Ministry of Public Works’ (MPW) assistant undersecretary for roads affairs Ahmed Al-Hassan said new contractors hired to develop the Bidaa roundabout and the Sabah Al-Ahmad-Wafra Road will start work within the next few days. Hassan added that contractors hired to execute contracts number 192 and 256 involving infrastructure in east Jahra will also start work soon. He noted his department would open the western bridge on Jamal Abdul Nasser Street heading towards Kuwait City by mid-June.

Kuwait Airways

Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Development Hind Al-Sabeeh proposed a new bill on amending law number 6/2008 pertaining turning Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) into a shareholding company. The amendment includes changing articles 3, 4 and 10 of the law to mandate the government cover KAC losses and upgrade the fleet prior to selling its shares to investors. Article 14 also stated that 25 percent of the shares would be offered for public bidding amongst companies listed at the KSE or specialized foreign companies, 45 percent of the shares would be granted to government bodies to be determined by the Cabinet, 25 percent of the shares would be offered for public bidding amongst citizens, 3 percent would be offered for bidding amongst KAC employees and 2 percent among former KAC employees.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi and A Saleh