Message for US citizens: Update to Social Security Services

KUWAIT: The US Embassy in Kuwait sent the following routine message to US citizens in Kuwait: “Starting on October 1, 2017, the Consular Section at the US Embassy in Kuwait will cease performing the majority of Social Security-related federal benefits services. The Social Security Administration (SSA) now requires all beneficiaries and most applicants living overseas to contact their specially-designated Federal Benefits Units (FBUs) abroad who are best equipped to handle such inquiries. The Unit designated for Kuwait is located at the US Consulate General in Jerusalem.

“For any questions regarding your application or your benefits and for contact information for FBU Jerusalem, please visit their webpage at: https://jru.usconsulate. gov/u-s-citizen-services/socialsecurity/. For comprehensive information on SSA’s services abroad, please visit SSA’s webpage Service Around the World