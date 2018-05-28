Merger not implemented properly: MGRP

KUWAIT: Secretary General of the Manpower and Government Restructuring Program (MGRP) Fauzi Al-Majdali stressed that the rights of all MGRP employees are protected and that none of them will be lost due to its merger with the Public Authority for Manpower. Majdali said although the merger process was carefully studied, its implementation was not done properly. This came after Majdali received a number of angry employees to discuss their threats to go on strike in protest over the merger. He also urged them to respect the laws and regulations. The Cabinet had issued a decision to merge MGRP, which handles the employment of Kuwaiti jobseekers in the private sector, with the Public Authority for Manpower, the state department responsible for labor affairs in the private sector in general, as a cost-cutting measure.

KD 85 million

Statistics by Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) about indemnities paid to expatriates in the oil sector over the past five years showed that a total of KD 85 million was paid to those working in various KPC subsidiaries, with Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) and Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) on top with KD 32.5 and 35.7 million respectively. Statistics also showed that the total number of expat employees in the oil sector is 3,107, including two in KPC, 2,052 in KOC, 699 in KNPC, 82 in the Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC), 54 in Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC), 29 in Kuwait Gulf Oil Company (KGOC), 143 in Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC), two in Kuwait Petroleum International’s (KPI) offices in Kuwait and 44 in Kuwait Integrated Petrochemical Industries Company (KIPIC).

Good news

Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah said “good news” is awaiting all doctors, which will be announced later in collaboration with Kuwait Medical Association (KMA). Meanwhile, KMA Chairman Dr Ahmed Thuwaini Al-Enezi said arrangements are being made with the investigations department to discuss changing the system followed on summoning doctors for investigations. Thuwaini added that KMA had started preparations to pass a law protecting both patients and doctors, and stressed KMA is always working on improving doctors’ incentives. The officials were speaking on the sidelines of a ghabka held by KMA Sunday night.

Anti-Corruption

The Public Anti-Corruption Authority tracks all forms of corruption everywhere, even on social media networks, assistant secretary general for corruption detection Dr Mohammed Bo Zobar said. He added that the authority started investigating a leaked audio recording, allegedly of MP Ahmad Al-Fadhl, in which he implies that some MPs have been getting grants from the government. He added that the authority will use all its liabilities including checking financial statements, requests to lift parliamentary immunity and checking bank accounts of lawmakers found involved. Bo Zobar said Fadhl had filed a report against himself, requesting checking his own financial statements.

By A Saleh and Meshaal Al-Enezi