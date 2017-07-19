Mentally ill man murders his mother in Zahra

KUWAIT: A female citizen was killed by her psychologically disturbed son. The body was recovered by the coroner. Police responded to a call about a murder in Zahra. When they arrived at the scene, they found out that an 18-year-old man had stabbed a woman who was later identified as his mother several times.

Boy killed

A Syrian was devastated by the death of his child when he took him to his mill in Shuwaikh, where he was electrocuted. The 10-year-old boy was playing in the shop, where he touched a live electric wire. The father cut the power off, but the boy had already died. Police and paramedics arrived at the scene, then forensics personnel were called in.

Thefts

Investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest thieves who broke into cars in Hawally, Sulaibiya and Wafra. A citizen told Nugra police that her car was broken into while parked in a mall’s parking lot and money was stolen from it. Meanwhile, a citizen in Sulaibiya told police the window of his luxury car was smashed and its contents were stolen. In Wafra, an Asian said his car was stolen while parked in front of his house.

Fugitive nabbed

Farwaniya police arrested a bedoon wanted on several cases, including arson. He is also wanted to serve a six-month jail sentence. The arrest was made by a police patrol that stopped him.

Assault

A college student was beaten by a man she knows following a dispute over marriage. Surra police received a medical report as the victim filed a complaint. The suspect is being summoned for questioning and possible legal action.

Bootleggers arrested

Farwaniya police prevented three Asians from selling liquor in Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh. Patrols noticed a van with three men who seemed nervous when stopped, so police searched the vehicle and found 91 bottles of liquor ready for sale. The three worked for a laundry shop in Khaitan and used the van to sell the liquor without their sponsor’s knowledge. The three were sent to concerned authorities and will be deported.

Separately, Farwaniya detectives arrested a citizen discharged from the interior ministry for selling liquor to cafe patrons. The arrest was made while he was making a deal with a client. He attempted to escape, but failed and was caught with six locally-made liquor bottles. – Translated from the Arabic press