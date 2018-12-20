Men forcing kid to smoke in custody

KUWAIT: Ahmadi detectives identified the person who forced a child to smoke a cigarette in a video that went viral on social media and was shown by a satellite channel. The Arab expat, who was summoned, said the child is the son of his friend and it was the father who was filming them for fun. The father admitted making the video, and was sent to the child protection department and charged accordingly. Further investigations revealed that the person who appeared in the clip forced children under 18 to work in a Fahaheel market shop in violation of the residency law. Both men were sent to concerned authorities.

Quad ban in 2 areas

Traffic department added Khairan and Seaside Sabah Al-Ahmad City to residential areas where all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are not allowed to be driven, implementing the Council of Ministers law 900/2009 regarding banning small vehicles from main roads, highways and neighborhoods.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun