Meeting with joint committee fruitful: Defense Minister

KUWAIT: The meeting of the joint parliamentary committee on Sunday was excellent and fruitful, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said. Sheikh Nasser Al-Sabah made the statement after a meeting for the parliamentary committees on budget and final accounts, financial and economic affairs, and legislative legal affairs, and the government, tackling a host of state finances. Sheikh Nasser Al-Sabah added that they addressed Kuwait’s future. Discussions will continue in the next one. He thanked members of the parliamentary committees for their cooperation with the government. – KUNA