Meeting with King Salman shows keenness on GCC march: Amir

KUWAIT/JEDDAH: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said his meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Tuesday reflected common keenness to supporting GCC march. His Highness the Amir, in a cable to King Salman at end of his Saudi visit, said his meeting with the Monarch was held in a brotherly atmosphere, which reflected the “distinguished historic” relations between the Kuwaiti and Saudi people. He thanked King Salman for the hospitality during the visit.

During their meeting at Al-Salam Palace in the western Saudi city of Jeddah, His Highness the Amir and the Saudi Monarch reviewed the ‘brotherly relations’ between the two countries as well as the latest developments in the region. The talks were attended by Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al- Sabah, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, and senior officials from the delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

Attending from the Saudi side were Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Makkah Governor Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet and Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prince Dr Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz; Minister of the National Guard Prince Miteb bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz; Deputy Crown Prince, Second Deputy Premier and Minister of Defense Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and other senior officials in the Saudi Government. – KUNA