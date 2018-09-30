Meeting between Iraqi, Kuwaiti border officials

KUWAIT: A meeting was held between Iraqi and Kuwait border officials. The Kuwaiti side was headed by Director General of the Land Security Department Maj Gen Faisal Al-Essa, and the Iraqi side by commander of the fourth zone Maj Gen Salam Kazim. Both sides discussed means of achieving security integration between border security departments in a way that guarantees the security of land borders, besides increasing coordination and cooperation in the field of monitoring borders.

Municipality citations

The Municipality’s PR department said Jahra municipality public cleanliness department removed 128,079 cu/m of rubbish and debris, besides distributing and changing 711 containers. The department also issued 522 citations and warnings and 569 signs were removed, in addition to 60 abandoned cars. The Municipality’s PR department added Mubarak Al-Kabeer municipality removed 78,166 cu/m of debris, placed 358 stickers on abandoned cars and 17 abandoned cars were removed, while 59 citations were issued to roaming vendors and for public cleanliness, in addition to issuing 13 licenses.

Detour on Sheraton Roundabout

The traffic department said a detour was opened on Fahd Al-Salem (Sheraton) Roundabout, and urged motorists to follow proper traffic instructions and be cautious while maneuvering through the detour.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun