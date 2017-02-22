Medical tests forgery – Bangladeshi gang busted

KUWAIT: Residency detectives arrested a gang of Bangladeshis that manipulated results of expats’ medical tests. Tips were received about a Bangladeshi man who got a certificate as “medically fit”, and obtained residency as a chef in a house. The suspect was arrested and sent for re-examination, and was found to be infected with hepatitis B. The department said the suspect confessed to having knowledge of his condition and forged the medical certificate in his country to be able to enter Kuwait. He said he also paid KD 350 in Kuwait to a man to get a “medically fit” certificate. Investigations showed four other intermediaries between the employee and the suspect. The suspects were arrested and sent to concerned authorities.

Residency forgery

Residency affairs detectives uncovered forgery in official documents, after a citizen complained to police about having a worker registered in his file, but he does not know anything about him. When the transaction was checked, it was found that the half-brother of a Bangladeshi man presented the transaction, which had his phone number. He was summoned and confessed to obtaining the residency by forging his brother’s signature. By Hanan Al-Saadoun