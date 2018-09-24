Massive car fire in Egaila due to faulty wiring

KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry’s Relations and Security Information Department commented on a video clip on social media about a fire in several cars outside an Egaila mall. It said a call was received about a fire in a car due to faulty wiring, which spread to two other vehicles. No injuries were reported.

ATM break-in

Police arrested a suspect who attempted to break into an ATM at night. Detectives located the suspect in Naseem, where he was arrested and confessed to the charges. The tools he used, along with the clothes he was wearing during the crime, were found.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun