Massive bust by Shuwaikh customs

KUWAIT: Shuwaikh customs officers foiled an attempt to smuggle 980 boxes of liquor, beer and cigars brought in from China. They were discovered in the port’s warehouse. Detectives are currently looking for the person responsible for the shipment as no one has come to claim it at the customs office. Customs officers were tipped about the shipment and so it was being tracked ever since it left from China.

Fight on Fifth Ring Road

Policemen had to break a fight between two Egyptians on Fifth Ring Road following a traffic accident. Police responded to a call about an accident between two cars one with three passengers and the other with just the driver. A person was injured, and a fight broke out between two men. The injured person was sent to hospital while the two fighters were taken to a police station.