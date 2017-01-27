Marine, aviation activities ‘normal’ despite dust wave

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s marine and aviation activities remained normal yesterday despite a wave of dust that has been sweeping the country for the last 24 hours. Director of operations at Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) Capitan Bader Al-Enezi said that marine navigation continues as normal since wind speed and horizontal visibility were still within safe navigation limits. However, he pointed out that weather conditions will be monitored in case they worsened.

Traffic at Kuwait International Airport was as usual yesterday, spokesperson of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Mansour Al-Hashimi said. He said current visibility was at 7,000 meters, noting that minimum visibility for takeoff and landing is between 300 to 500 meters. – KUNA