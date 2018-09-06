Marijuana, cocaine found with Mangaf drug dealer

KUWAIT: Criminal detectives arrested an American man who was found with possession of six kilograms of marijuana, 250 grams of cocaine, eight liquor bottles, jewelry, expensive watches and 47,000 Philippine pesos. Detectives received tips about the suspect’s activity in drug and alcohol trafficking, out of his Mangaf apartment, and was meeting his clients in parking areas within the Ahmadi governorate. When the information was confirmed, a warrant was obtained and his apartment was raided, where the contrabands were found. The man was arrested inside his apartment following stiff resistance. The suspect was sent to concerned authorities.

‘Friends’ fight

A discussion between a Kuwaiti woman and her two friends escalated into exchange of physical and verbal assaults. The woman told police that her two friends went to her apartment, and while they were discussing personal issues, the discussion became heated and escalated to a point where the two beat her, causing injuries mentioned in a medical report she handed to police. Both women will be questioned and may face legal action.

School fire

An air conditioning unit caught fire at Naseema bin Kaab Al-Ansariya Girls Intermediate School in Rawdha area. The guards immediately cut the power and put out the fire that caused thick smoke and created panic. The AC unit was totally destroyed as it fell to the ground.