Manpower authority reviews work permits

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Manpower is reviewing work permits to cancel those that have expired or are unused. Sources said the employment sector started cancelling permits after making sure about the data from the residency affairs department at the interior ministry.

Four percent

Finance Minister Nayef Al-Hajraf justified the ministry’s non-compliance with appointing four percent handicapped staff by saying that the Civil Service Commission did not nominate any qualified person. He said when the commission nominates someone, they are sent to the departments for a trial period.

By A Saleh