Manpower authority deny plans to set age limit for work permits

KUWAIT: Acting Director of the Public Authority for Manpower Ahmad Al-Mousa said the authority is continuing to issue work permits according to administrative decision (747/2015) that was issued regarding permits and its amendments, adding that the authority has not discussed the issue of banning the issuance of permits to workers below 30 years of age, especially since it is not the only department concerned with issuing such decisions. Recent reports had suggested that state department concerned with labor affairs were mulling a decision to suspend the issuance of work permits to foreigners who are under the age of 30. About the authorities’ completing a computer linkage system to bring workers from India, Mousa said that after completing a linkage with Egypt and making sure it is 100 percent successful, the linkage procedures with India will start.

Bedoons’ hajj

Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Ministry Undersecretary Farid Emadi said the ministry has taken all measures to ease hajj for bedoons this season, and is waiting for “good news” from Saudi Arabia. He said the ministry was in communications with Saudi officials and is optimistic. Meanwhile, Emadi said “the selection of teachers to work at the Awqaf Ministry requires sharia qualification that is suitable for the educational process, in addition to the selection through an interview committee of specialized persons”. He said the precautionary suspension of violating preachers does not have a pardon option, because it is not considered a punishment, but it is taken until the religious affairs committee meets to discuss preachers who are under suspicion. Separately Director of manpower resources at the education ministry Saud Al-Juwaiser said bedoons have been employed as members of the education faculty in the required specialties, libraries and engineering. He said Gulf nationals are treated like expats but they receive preferential employment treatment.

Forged certificates

A committee investigating forged certificates said claims that Education Minister Mohammad Al-Fares found a way out of the issue are untrue and the case is still at the board of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training.

Marina relocation

Chairman of the Reform and Development Committee at the Municipal Council Osama Al-Otaibi said there is a recommendation to relocate Shamlan Marina from its current location in Sharq to an alternate location on Mangaf beach, because it cannot be controlled environmentally, in addition to increasing complaints regarding its cleanliness. The move will also preserve the historical entity as well as the boats in it.

Lights banned

Minister of Commerce and Industry, State Minister for Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Public Authority for Industry Khalid Al-Roudhan issued a decision to ban the import of spotlights because they waste power.

Fires

The engineering offices and consulting houses union said it is keen on fruitful cooperation with the Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) to take several steps to limit fires in public and private construction projects, with computer linkage between departments to issue licenses in cooperation with the two sides within 24 hours. Union President Bader Al-Salman said a meeting he held with Director General of KFSD Lt Gen Khalid Al-Mikrad resulted in an agreement over several issues to activate cooperation between the two sides in various fields.

By A Saleh and Meshaal Al-Enezi