Manpower Authority chief meets with Nepal’s Ambassador

KUWAIT: Deputy Director General of Manpower Protection Department at Public Authority for Manpower (MPA) Abdullah Al-Mutawtah received yesterday Nepal’s Ambassador to Kuwait Yagya Bahadur Hamal. During the meeting, both sides discussed a number of issues concerning Nepalese employment in Kuwait.

Mutawtah assured that the authority is always seeking to play its role to the fullest through exercising all the powers granted by law. He stressed the authority’s efforts to regulate the labor market in the State of Kuwait and provide legal protection and expatriate labor of all nationalities.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Hamal praised the support that the embassy of his country receives by all Kuwaiti governmental bodies. He expressed his thanks to the authority for its rapid response to all matters relating to Nepalese labor. The meeting was attended by Director of International Relations at the authority Jaber Ali Al-Ali, and Second Secretary at Nepal Embassy in Kuwait Ghayan Bahadur Magar. – KUNA