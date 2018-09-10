Manila assisting maid involved in stabbing incident

MANILA: The Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has announced that it will extend all possible assistance to a Filipina domestic helper held by Kuwaiti authorities for allegedly stabbing her employer. In a statement, the DFA said the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait is assisting the distressed household service worker from Maguindanao and is in touch with Kuwaiti authorities investigating her case.

“Our embassy in Kuwait continues to look after our kababayan Ulambai Singgayan and is coordinating with authorities to ensure that her rights are protected,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola said. “Ulambai and her family here in the Philippines have our assurance that the DFA will provide her with legal and other assistance that she may require,” Arriola said.

The undersecretary said that as soon as the embassy learned about the incident, it dispatched a team to the hospital where Ulambai is being treated for injuries allegedly inflicted on her by members of her

employer’s family. According to the initial information gathered by the embassy, Singgayan was allegedly beaten up after she allegedly stabbed her employer, who had allegedly threatened to have her visa revoked and move her to another house.

Chargé d’Affaires Charleson C Hermosura said Singgayan had visible bruises on her face, chest and arms. An x-ray conducted in the hospital also showed internal bleeding in her abdomen. Hermosura said it is not immediately clear if Singgayan had been maltreated by her employer prior to the stabbing incident. He said Singgayan was deployed to Kuwait as a household service worker in Feb 2017. He added Singgayan is facing felony charges and is currently under hospital arrest. Philippine Embassy officials were tightlipped when contacted by Kuwait Times to obtain more information on the case.

Meanwhile, Deputy Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah met yesterday with Philippine Presidential Adviser on Overseas Filipino Workers Abdullah Mamao and accompanying officials. Discussions dealt with bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and means of promoting these ties. The presidential advisor, accompanied by officials, is currently visiting the country.

By Ben Garcia