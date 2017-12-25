Mandoub, aide arrested for forging residency papers

KUWAIT: Residency detectives discovered forgery in official documents and found fake documents were presented to transfer an expat’s sponsorship to an educational establishment in exchange of money. Tips were received about suspicions of forgery in a preliminary approval to transfer the residency of an Arab expat to an educational establishment. When investigations confirmed them, the mandoub was arrested while submitting the transaction at a labor department. He was taken to the detectives’ office, where he insisted the approval was correct, but concerned authorities said it was not, proving the number mentioned belongs to another person. The mandoub then confessed to have received the papers from a female mandouba, who in turn said the mandoub was the forger. Both were sent to concerned authorities.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun