Man storms son’s school, assaults principal

KUWAIT: A citizen entered the room of a school principal and very angrily demanded to see a teacher who “insulted” him, according to his son, who is a student at the school. The principal attempted to calm the father down, but matters escalated and the father insulted the principal and beat him before others intervened and stopped the fight. The principal then went to the police station and lodged a complaint, and investigations have begun in the case.

Students ‘insulted’

A citizen lodged a complaint against a headmistress for locking up and insulting his two daughters. He said his daughters were insulted as they left school, as the two girls claimed. He said the girls were detained in a classroom for three hours as a disciplinary action.

Spoiled vegetables

Coordination between Ahmadi police and Kuwait Municipality resulted in destroying spoiled vegetables in a market in an open area in Fahaheel. The hawkers escaped as soon as they saw police patrols. The area was cleaned after the goods were destroyed.

Bootleggers arrested

Police arrested three people with nearly 200 bottles of liquor in Bneid Al-Gar. The suspects escaped when they saw the police, but they were arrested before being able to sell and distribute the locally made liquor they had.

Blackmailers

The interior ministry warned citizens and expats against responding to Arab blackmailers, adding that such people may be both women and men, who draw persons into committing compromising acts, then give them the option of paying large amounts of money or publishing the clips on social media. The cybercrimes department warned not to respond to such suspicious calls.

An informed source said several citizens complained to the department that they were blackmailed, adding that such cases are highly complicated because they are considered intercontinental crimes. The source said there are two particular countries to which most blackmailers belong.