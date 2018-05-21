Man stabbed to death; suspect shoots foe dead

KUWAIT: Two murder crimes were reported in Kuwait within the past 48 hours. In the first case, Farwaniya criminal investigators yesterday arrested a number of Arab expats for stabbing a compatriot to death yesterday at dawn, said security sources. Investigations showed that the suspect and his accomplices had gone to the victim’s house at dawn yesterday, where they had an argument, during which the suspect used a knife to stab the victim. The suspect then fled the scene, leaving the victim to bleed to death. The killer and his associates were arrested a few hours later. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress.

In the other case, a 28-year-old bedoon man shot another stateless resident, 33, dead with an AK-47 rifle. The suspect then gave himself up at Ferdous police station out of fear he may be killed by the victim’s family. The suspect said he saw the victim in a tailoring shop in Sulaibiya Co-op, so he got his rifle and shot him, saying that the killing was in revenge for killing his brother 15 years earlier, for which he was jailed for seven years. The victim’s body was recovered by the coroner, while the suspect was charged with murder.

New traffic law

The Ministry of Interior’s (MoI) Undersecretary Lt Gen Mahmoud Al-Doussary yesterday held a meeting with MoI assistant undersecretary for operations affairs Maj Gen Jamal Al-Sayegh, acting assistant undersecretary for traffic affairs Maj Gen Fahd Al-Sowayye, acting assistant undersecretary for legal affairs Brig Farraj Al-Rasman and acting relations and security media manager Brig Tawheed Al-Kandari.

The meeting was dedicated to review traffic law number 67/1976 and discuss setting a new traffic law that will help maintain traffic safety on all roads and include stricter penalties, namely for reckless and stunt drivers who jeopardize their and others’ lives. Doussary called for coming up with full visions of the new law as soon as possible so that it could be referred to the legislature to be passed without any delay.

Vehicle impounded

Responding to social media videos showing a reckless driver doing stunts while driving in Farwaniya, MoI’s relations and security media department said that the vehicle used was located and impounded, and that further investigations are in progress to identify the driver and arrest him.

Family rescued

Salmiya marine rescue forces were dispatched to rescue a family of four stranded on a boat opposite Kuwait Towers, as water was leaking into the yacht. The family members, including a child, were rescued and returned safely to the yacht club.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun