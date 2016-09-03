Man sold mom’s jewelry for drug money

KUWAIT: A citizen stole his mother’s jewelry and sold them to get money for drugs, before being discovered and arrested by Fahd Al- Ahmad police. A woman told police her jewelry worth KD 5,000 was stolen from her house, but did not accuse anyone. Policemen suspected her son, who denied anything to do with the theft, then collapsed and confessed to the theft. The source said he led them to part of the money – KD 2,000 – while he had used the rest.

Theft A citizen jogging in Rumaithiya found his car broken into, and his phone and wallet stolen. The citizen left his car near the walking lane and went for a run, then when he returned to the car, he found the window broken and things in it stolen. A security source said the citizen lodged a complaint at the police station.

Man loses apartment A citizen who returned from treatment abroad was surprised when he was unable to open his apartment, then a stranger came out to tell him that he had rented the apartment from the Egyptian building manager. The citizen called her, and she told him that he was late in paying the rent. She said she also informed his brother, who did not respond. When he asked her about his furniture, she told him the new tenant stole it. The citizen went to the police station and lodged a complaint.

Harasser caught A citizen’s misbehavior led him to be jailed inside Salmiya police station, as he harassed a female citizen, then made indecent gestures at her when she admonished him. The woman called police for help as the man was chasing her. Police stopped him, then took him to the station, where the woman admonished him, so he spat at her. Policemen arrested him for further legal action.

Scam A citizen fell victim to a contractor twice, as when the latter received money to do work in his house under construction in Sabah Al-Salem, he also took a quantity of steel and disappeared. A security source said the citizen sought the help of police and told them that after he agreed with a Syrian construction contractor to work in his house, he gave him money as down payment, but he was surprised by him disappearing, then discovered he stole some steel too before escaping. Police are working on the case.

Dispute A Syrian woman accused a taxi driver of pulling a knife at her following a dispute between the two. The woman told Adan police that she had worked with the driver for some time, but after a dispute took place between them, the driver pulled the knife and threatened to hurt her. Police are working on the case. — Al-Rai