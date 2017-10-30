Man sold drugs from employer’s house

KUWAIT: An Indian man turned his sponsor’s house into a drug vending outlet and was arrested with the help of his employer. The sponsor became suspicious after noticing strangers visiting his driver more often, so he called police Officers found cocaine, heroin, shabu (meth), a scale, police handcuffs and 500 empty envelopes along with 23 large envelopes containing drugs. A source said that the suspect confessed to selling drugs and was sent to the Drugs Control General Department (DCGD). Meanwhile, a national guard’s man was arrested after he was found in an abnormal condition with shabu on him at a checkpoint in Khaitan. He was taken to DCGD for further legal action.

Gamblers arrested

Ahmadi police arrested four Nepalese men for gambling outdoors in Mahboula, and also found money and gambling tools. The four will be sent to residency detectives department for deportation.

Indecent messages

A female citizen was charged with misuse of telephone after a Kuwaiti man lodged a complaint against her for sending indecent messages to him over social media. The woman will be summoned for questioning. – Translated from the Arabic press