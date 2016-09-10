Man shot in his diwaniya

KUWAIT: A citizen was accidently shot in his left shoulder at his diwaniya in Qussour, said security sources, noting that the shooter is the man’s friend. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress.

Multiple arrests

A 23-year-old citizen wanted for a four-year prison sentence over drug-related charges, was arrested in Ahmadi. Meanwhile, a 41-year-old Filipina wanted for a KD 2,700 financial claim was arrested in Ahmadi and referred to relevant authorities. Separately, a 47-year-old Syrian wanted over a KD 4,170 financial claim was also arrested in Ahmadi and referred to relevant authorities. In other cases, Farwniya detectives arrested a 47-year-old citizen wanted for a KD 30,450 financial claim. They also arrested another 55-year-old citizen wanted for a KD 44,096 financial claim. Detectives also arrested a 35-year-old Indian wanted for a KD 2,488 financial claim. In addition, Farwaniya detectives arrested two non-Kuwaitis with imported alcoholic substances they intended to sell.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun