Man shot in his bed

KUWAIT: A citizen in his twenties was recently found shot to death while in his bed at his house in Jahra. The man was shot twice, once in the face and once in the neck. Investigations revealed that the deceased lived with his divorced mother and that he had been having disputes with various relatives and acquaintances. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress.

Car stolen

A female citizen reported that an unidentified thief stole her 2016 model Korean vehicle when she left it parked, with the engine running in Bayan. A case was filed.

Maid hurt in jump to escape

An Asian housemaid recently sustained various injuries and bone fractures when she jumped from a balcony while trying to escape her sponsor’s house in Zahra . The woman was rushed to Mubarak hospital for treatment.

Heroin dealer arrested

An Asian was recently arrested in the possession of 120 grams of heroin and 80 grams of ICE, packed for sale, said security sources noting that the suspect was arrested while selling drugs to an undercover agent and on searching his house, the drugs were found.