Man kills colleague, steals KD 23K

KUWAIT: An Asian was found dead at his workplace with no visible marks on his body. Detectives learned the deceased man worked as a treasurer in a food company and had KD 23,000 before his death, which was missing. When the company’s offices were searched, part of the money was found in an office. The Arab man using that office confessed to suffocating the victim, then opening the safe and stealing the money. He led officers to the rest of the money in his house. He was sent to concerned authorities. – By Hanan Al-Saadoun