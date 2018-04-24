Man killed, two injured in two-car collision in Kabd

KUWAIT: A citizen was killed and two others were injured in a collision between two vehicles on Kabd road, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate’s (KFSD) public relations and information department said yesterday. The deceased’s body was recovered and handed to forensics officers, while the injured were rushed to hospital by paramedics.

Death sentence

The criminal court yesterday sentenced a citizen to death for murdering his father, said legal sources, noting that the court rejected all pleas to pass a less severe penalty. Separately, the court of appeals sentenced a female Kuwaiti radio presenter to pay a compensation of KD 3,000 to a police major she had insulted while he was doing his job.

Inedible foodstuff

Hawally food and nutrition inspectors destroyed 136 kilograms of inedible foodstuff and filed nine citations during an inspection of Salmiya stores and restaurants.

Absconders found

Soon after the grace period for residency violators expired, a hideout of absconding laborers in Riggae was raided, where police arrested an Egyptian man and his Nepalese wife. Two drivers who helped domestic helpers to abscond were also arrested, along with four Nepalese women. The man and his wife said they encouraged the helpers to escape with the help of the drivers and made them work in other places. Meanwhile, one of the drivers said he facilitated the transfer of money by the maids abroad for a KD 2 fee per transaction, adding that the bogus maid office was run by the Egyptian man. The helpers said the Egyptian man made them work on temporary bases.

MP’s brother injured

A brother of an MP was rushed to hospital with a fractured leg following a fight with several Pakistani nationals after telling them he was a policeman. The fight took place when the citizen insulted a man and claimed he was a policeman. But the man got angry and started a fight, before other compatriots joined in. Passersby called police, who charged the citizen for posing as a policeman.

Electronic passports

The nationality and travel documents department has printed more than 80,000 electronic passports since the project started last year. Sources said crowding at the department has dropped and employees exerted extra efforts to receive the largest number of citizens who want to renew their passports. Output reached up to 8,000 passports daily, and staff worked even on holidays.

Smuggling foiled

Airport customs officers arrested a passenger trying to smuggle nearly 1,780 illicit pills. Deputy Chairman of the Customs Media Committee and Kuwait International Airport Supervisor Essa bin Essa said a roaming officer suspected the man, so his luggage was searched and the pills found. Meanwhile, an Asian man was arrested for attempting to smuggle banned (immoral) products after he went to the post office to receive them. He was sent to concerned authorities.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun, Meshaal Al-Enezi and Agencies