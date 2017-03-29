Man killed, children injured in accident

KUWAIT: A bedoon man was killed and three of his children were injured during a car accident on Fifth Ring road yesterday morning. Firemen arrived to the scene shortly after the accident was reported, and were able to rescue the injured children who were handed over to paramedics and rushed to the closest medical facility. Meanwhile, the driver’s body was recovered by the coroner after paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene. A case was filed to investigate the causes of the accident.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun