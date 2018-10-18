Man injured in Hawally building fire

KUWAIT: Hawally firemen led by Lt Colonel Jassim Al-Saqaai tackled a blaze reported in a 10-floor building in the area yesterday. Firemen evacuated the building then fought the fire which had erupted inside the kitchen of a seventh floor apartment. A man sustained burns on his hand and was taken to hospital by paramedics. Investigations are underway to find out the cause of fire.

Safety violations

Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD), in cooperation with Kuwait Municipality, carried out a campaign in Mubarakiya Market in order to remove safety violations. The campaign, which covered several stores, resulted in issuing multiple citations for violations including random storage that obstruct pass-ways and emergency exits, which can be dangerous in case of fire. Municipality workers removed the violations immediately, KFSD said.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun