Man harasses Tunisian woman

KUWAIT: A Tunisian lady said an unknown man chased her all the way to her residence and tried to follow her inside. The woman called police and upon their arrival explained that the man had fled. She then went to Maidan Hawally police station to file a complaint and gave details regarding the car the suspect was driving.

Harassing phone calls

A security source said female employees of the 112 emergency call center received indecent calls and insults against them and dignitaries of Kuwait over a period of several days. Police were able to trace the suspect and informed state security about the calls. The suspect’s whereabouts were determined and he was arrested at his home. He confessed to making the calls and is being questioned.