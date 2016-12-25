Syrian man ‘drags’ daughter’s harasser to police station

KUWAIT: A Syrian man spotted two men harassing his daughter, so he dragged one of them to the police station, while the other fled. The man had left his daughter in the car as he entered a store in Bayan, but moments later she called him, saying that someone was asking for her phone number. The man returned to the car and caught the man. Police are investigating.

Inmate beaten

The central prison administration reported to Sulaibiya police station about two Kuwaiti inmates who beat an Egyptian. The medical report states that the Egyptian sustained bruises and grazes in various parts of his body, along with a broken finger in his left hand.

Violent fight

An Egyptian man was arrested and police are looking for four others following a violent fight in a mall, videos of which went viral on social media. The arrested man said the others beat him and he was only trying to defend himself.

Chalets burgled

Detectives are looking for thieves who burgled a citizen’s chalet. The chalet owner told Ahmadi police that four television sets, three refrigerators, four receivers, 14 blankets, six boxes of tools, two vacuum cleaners, four outdoor spotlights, three windows, a 150-m cable and 65 lambs, in addition to the entire contents of the kitchen, were stolen.

Drug smuggling foiled

Kuwait International Airport’s customs officers arrested a passenger who attempted to smuggle in chocolates, energy drinks and tea containing marijuana and hashish oil. The suspect, who arrived from Europe, was sent to concerned authorities. – Al-Rai and Al-Anbaa