Man dead in Zour 270 Road accident

KUWAIT: An Arab man died when his vehicle hit a lamppost on Zour 270 Road yesterday. Zour firemen freed the victim’s body from his wrecked vehicle and handed it to forensics. An investigation was opened to reveal the cause of the accident.

Salmiya fire

Firemen battled a blaze reported in a room of a main power transformer in a Salmiya building. Bidaa firemen evacuated the building and put out the fire with no injuries.

Licenses forgery

The appeals criminal court freed 30 Syrian men on KD 100 bail each in a case in which they are accused of forging driving licenses after. The court’s decision came after lawyer Hussein Al-Asfour submitted a request to suspend the punishment.

Car thefts

Repeated thefts have upset those affected and complaints have been lodged at police stations, saying almost every day a car is stolen, Al-Rai reported yesterday. A security source said one victim obtained security camera tapes from stores near where he had parked his car, and discovered the thief was a customer of a café he frequents. The case was sent to detectives to seek information about the suspect, who will be arrested and questioned about the video that shows him stealing the contents of the car. Detectives will also check his connection with repeated thefts in Industrial Jahra.

Smuggling foiled

A customs officer at the T4 airport terminal had doubts about a citizen who arrived from an Arab country. When searched, five pieces of hashish and cocaine were found on him. Meanwhile, a Saudi man in T1 was caught with a quantity of hashish. Both men were sent to concerned authorities, Al-Rai reported.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Meshaal Al-Enezi